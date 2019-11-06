Investigations continue into incident teen knocked down by car in Longford

Gardaí are continuing their investigations into an accident close to the Aldi Car Park at around 6pm on Saturday evening where a young girl was knocked down by a car.

The youngster who was struck by the car, was transferred to the Midland Regional Hospital in Mullingar for treatment to a suspected broken arm.

As reported first by the Leader on Saturday night, gardai were quick to confirm the incident was in no way linked to any ongoing feuding in the town.

It's understood a number of statements taken from witnesses who saw the incident.

