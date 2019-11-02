Young girl knocked down by car in Longford town

A young girl is in hospital this evening after being knocked down by a car in Longford town earlier today.

The youngster is believed to have sustained a suspected broken arm following an incident close to the Aldi Car Park at around 6pm.

She was taken to the Midland Regional Hospital in Mullingar where she remains this evening.

Gardai have confirmed the incident is in no way linked to any ongoing feuding in the town but have appealed for any witnesses to contact them at Longford Garda Station on (043) 3350570.