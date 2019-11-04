Longford woman on robbery charge set to stand trial

A woman charged with robbery and multiple counts of shoplifting is to be served with a book of evidence, last week’s sitting of Longford District Court heard.

Helen Doyle (41), 4 Cluain Ard, Ardnacassa, Longford was in attendance before Judge John Hughes last Tuesday, four days after the accused appeared at a special court sitting.

Defence solicitor Frank Gearty said Ms Doyle had been charged with a number of new alleged offences and following what he described as a “protracted” bail hearing, that application was ultimately refused.

The most serious charge the Longford woman faced, the court was told, related to an alleged robbery from Pat Lynch Furniture, Great Water Street, Longford on August 18 2018.

On that occasion, it is alleged approximately €110 was stolen contrary to Section 14 of the Criminal Justice (Theft & Fraud Offences) Act 2001.

Sgt Paddy McGirl, prosecuting, said the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had instructed the State to put forward the accused for trial on indictment.

In doing so, he applied for an adjournment to November 5 2019 and sought approval for Ms Doyle to be remanded in custody until that date.

Mr Gearty, though, said there was a “long history” to the case and had, in fact, been struck out by Judge Seamus Hughes last April.

He also revealed his client had been handed the new charge when she had attended Longford Garda Station last Friday to lodge a complaint about an unrelated matter.

Sgt McGirl said a book of evidence would be ready for November 5 to be served on Ms Doyle, who was wearing a black jacket and green trousers during the hearing.

Judge Hughes was also told CCTV footage was available in three of the charges Ms Doyle was facing.

They included an alleged shoplifting offence from Cara Pharmacy, Main Street, Longford on October 10 2019 where Ms Doyle is charged with the theft of a €100 bottle of Armani perfume.

The following day, it’s alleged Ms Doyle stole €400 worth of perfumes from Boots Pharmacy, Ballymahon Street, Longford.

Four months before that, at Corpus Christi Church, Connaught Garden, Athlone, Co Westmeath, the 41-year-old allegedly stole a navy jacket worth €100 from a male victim.

Less than two months later, Ms Doyle allegedly stole €19 worth of cleaning products from Hodson Bay Stores, Hodson Bay, Athlone, Co Roscommon.

The case was consequently put back to next Tuesday with an order for all documents relating to the case to be provided to the defence in advance of that hearing.