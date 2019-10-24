Spirit clothing wedding day service, helping put Longford grooms at ease

Not only are Spirit clothing one of the leading suppliers of men’s and kids’ clothing in Longford and Roscommon, if not the country, but they also offer a wedding service and suit hire service, unrivalled in the industry.

With suits for any occasion, the team stock Benetti, Base London and Gibson London designs to name a few. Spirit also entered into a collaboration with Benetti menswear and suits Longford and now they now have an abundance of offers available.

Peter Dolan remarked, “Benetti at the moment are doing a great offer with us for the next three weekends.

“If you come into us to have a look at some wedding suits and your wedding is up until the 31st of December, it is €1,500 off your suit.

“It is a great offer and is just to entice people in to see our offering and the new facilities we have here,” founder Peter Dolan added.

Those with one eye on their wedding day can also check out some of next year’s fashions, which are in store now!

Peter explained, “Serena in Benetti is displaying all of her Spring/Summer 2020 collection, so you can see all of what is coming into fashion for weddings next year.”

Not only this, but Spirit now also offer grooms a pre-wedding day experience on par to what a bride and her bridesmaids experience in the run-up to the big day.

The 'groom's room' is a new area dedicated specifically to helping grooms and their best men find the perfect wedding wear.

Peter said, “When girls are going shopping for their wedding or bridesmaid dresses, they get special treatment.

“For boys, we now have a lovely space.

“It is off the shop floor, it is very, elegant, very plush and it is a space where boys can have a bit of fun together themselves.

“I know lads seldom get together, usually only on a high stool, so it will be nice to get them in here on their own. The craic and the banter in here, it does be great fun.”

As customer satisfaction is of paramount importance to Peter, Joe and all twenty full-time staff, they have recently begun offering a wedding day groom service.

Upon request, the team will take a trip out to the house of the groom on their special day to ensure it all goes off without a hitch and as stress-free as possible.

Peter explained, “There have been numerous customers who wanted or needed that special attention.

“The day itself can be a nervous occasion for the groom and groomsmen, so if they need it we come out to the house, make sure everything is perfect, their ties are tied properly, their tie pins are in the right place, and their flowers fitted on properly.

“It is just a nice little touch to put them at ease if they need it,” he added.

Visit spiritclothing.ie for further information on the wedding service available or to see some of their wedding offerings. You can also contact the team on (043) 334 8687.

