Longford homeless charity founder found drunk in public told to hand over €200 to court poor box

A man charged with being drunk in a public place was ordered to pay €200 to the court poor box following an appearance at Longford District Court last week.

Stephen Lynch of 42 MacEoin Park, Longford was charged on September 13 last after Gardaí were called to an incident at MacEoin Park.

“Lynch was highly intoxicated and unsteady on his feet. He was arrested for his own safety,” said Sergeant Gary Loughrey.

Sgt Loughrey explained that Mr Lynch had six previous convictions, four of which were for public order.

The accused was also previously handed a three month prison sentence, of which he served three weeks. He also voluntarily spent four weeks in rehab.

In mitigation, solicitor Frank Gearty explained that Mr Lynch was out celebrating a number of things on Friday, September 13.

“It was his partner's birthday. He had gotten his advanced business management course,” he said, adding that Mr Lynch had founded a homeless charity in the midlands.

“He became intoxicated and came to the front door and was seen. The neighbours were annoyed and the gardaí were called.”

In compensation, Mr Lynch asked if he could donate money to a charity, suggesting a homeless charity.

Judge Seamus Hughes agreed that a donation would do for compensation but ordered Mr Lynch to pay his €200 donation to the court poor box on November 12, so it could be distributed among worthy charities.