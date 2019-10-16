Breaking: High speed garda chase leads to man's arrest following Ardagh Post Office raid
Suspect hospitalised after crashing getaway car between Carrickboy and Edgeworthstown
Ardagh Post Office, the scene of this afternoon's raid in which a man was later arrested
A man has been arrested after a high speed chase across Longford following a raid at Ardagh Post Office this afternoon.
The suspect, who is from the Dublin area, is understood to have entered the post office shortly after 2:30pm armed with a stanley knife.
Having secured an unidentified sum of cash, the man took off in a Mazda car with a number of units from both Longford and Granard in pursuit.
A short time later, the suspect was arrested after losing control of the vehicle and crashing between Carrickboy and Edgeworthstown.
He is believed to have sustained a head injury as a result and is being treated at Mullingar's Midland Regional Hospital.
