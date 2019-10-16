Two men to appear in court this morning following violent incident in Longford town

Two men are to appear in court this morning charged in connection to a violent incident in Longford town yesterday afternoon.

Gardaí attended the scene of a disturbance shortly before 4pm, following reports a report of an altercation involving a number of males on Main Street.

Two males were detained by Gardaí as a result at Longford Garda Station.

The two males (26 & 29) are due appear before Athlone District Court this morning.

