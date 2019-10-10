An Bord Pleanála refuse permission for Supermacs plaza in Longford

An Bord Pleanála have revealed their decision on the proposed construction of a Supermacs plaza at Lisnamuck, Co Longford.

The proposed development, which would have included a service station, a Supermacs restaurant, a drive through, retail units and a four star hotel as part of stage two of the development, had received the green light from Longford county council, however, an appeal was lodged by Liam Madden and others in objection.

Liam Madden confirmed to the Leader that An Bord Pleanála had overruled Longford county council’s decision to grant planning and says he is delighted at the news.

He said, “I am overjoyed that the cholesterol intake of Longford citizens will remain at normal levels.”

An Bord Pleanála referenced the Ministerial Guidelines on 'Spatial planning and National roads guidelines for planning authorities' in written correspondence to Mr Madden, which states that to permit the development would be contrary the government planning policy on retail and town centres set out in Retail planning guidelines 2005.

Continuing they stated, “The proposed development would be contrary to the Ministerial guidelines and be contrary to the proper planning and sustainable development of the area.”

Also read: Work to commence on upgrade of Longford garda station by the end of the year

At a recent chamber meeting of Longford county council, Cllr Seamus Butler expressed his disappointment at the news.

He stated, “An Bord Pleanála has refused planning for the Plaza on the bypass.

“I think that’s disappointing.

“It could have been a major investment in Longford, especially moving forward with the hotel,"

Cllr Butler questioned the decision, noting that it would have been located in a similar location to the plaza in Kinnegad, which was officially opened in May of this year.

He said, “I think it is worth noting they are in similar locations right throughout the country.

"Kinnegad has only opened in the last number of weeks and is already doing very well."

Although describing the decision as ‘a bit disappointing’ Cllr Butler said he hopes Supermacs will reapply.