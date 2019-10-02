Lucky Longford punter scoops €24,005.50 on Euromillions ticket

A county Longford native pocketed a stunning return on the EuroMillions on Tuesday evening, October 1, thanks to a lotto flutter that cost just €5.50.

The anonymous punter called into their local BoyleSports shop and placed two separate bets on the main EuroMillions draw on Tuesday evening. The first bet was a €0.50 accumulator that consisted of four numbers at mammoth odds of 33,000/1 with numbers 9, 18, 26 and 32 selected.

The second bet was a €5 treble at odds of 1,500/1 with numbers 18, 26 and 32 the choice for the customer. When all the numbers rolled out of the machine the customer knew they have landed a massive win as the €0.50 accumulator resulted in a huge return of €16,500.50. But that wasn’t all as the €5 treble turned into €7,505.00.

In a matter of minutes, the lucky punter had turned their €5.50 stake into an extremely handsome amount of €24,005.50.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Massive well done to our County Longford customer who struck not just one winning bet on the EuroMillions but two.

"Their Tuesday turned into a profitable one worth over €24,000 so we have to send them sincere congratulations on the stunning bet which has made this a week they are unlikely to forget in a hurry.”

