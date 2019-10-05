Longford man who tried to push garda during row is sentenced

A man who tried to push a garda after being told to leave the vicinity of a licenced premises in July has been found unsuitable for community service after failing to attend scheduled meetings with probation services personnel.

Johnny Doyle (22), 5 Richmond Street, Longford had been bailed back in July for a probation report to be completed with a view to being ordered to carry out 240 hours of community service.

That came on foot of two charges of public order at the Longford Arms Hotel on July 19, 2019.

On that occasion, Sgt Paddy McGirl outlined how gardaí had been alerted to reports of a male being aggressive towards bar staff and who was then asked but refused to leave the premises.

In defence, solicitor Frank Gearty said Mr Doyle accepted the fact he suffered from an acute drink problem but rubbished suggestions his client had assaulted the arresting garda on the night.

“There was no actual assault,” he said.

“It was more of a shape up.”

As he read the probation report on Mr Doyle, Judge Hughes said the accused had been deemed unsuitable due to his inability to hold down specified appointments with the probation services.

“I got a letter a month ago but me and the father weren’t speaking that well,” Mr Doyle explained in his defence.

Before issuing any sentence, Mr Gearty implored Judge Hughes to refrain from issuing any custodial prison term on the condition Mr Doyle steer clear of alcohol.

Judge Hughes acceded to that request and handed Mr Doyle a two month prison sentence, suspending the term for three years.

He also fined him €200 and gave him three months to pay.