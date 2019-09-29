Longford lady Margaret Brown leads tributes to emigrant who died alone in London during Late Late Show interview

Longford native Margaret Brown, one of the organisers of the funeral Mass for elderly Tipperary man, Joseph Tuohy, who died alone in London, was a guest on Friday's The Late Late Show.

Hailing from Mullinalaghta, Margaret is one of the driving forces behind Friends of the Forgotten Irish, and hundreds gathered in St Joseph’s Church in Glasthule, Dublin last Friday morning for the funeral of the 83-year-old.

Fr Denis Kennedy told the congregation of how Mr Tuohy became separated from his mother when he was just five-years-old.



Originally from Toomevara, Mr Tuohy passed away during the Summer after spending the majority of his working life in the UK Capital. He was one of the Forgotten Irish emigrants who, never returned to the land of his birth and he died in a nursing home in Islington, north London, with his remains being cremated.

Brian Boylan, who runs the St Gabriel’s Homeless Hostel, in London, sent a letter to Margaret about the passing of Mr Tuohy. He used to visit Mr Tuohy several times a week so he would not be alone and said it was thanks to Margaret's hard work that Mr Tuohy returned home and receives the respect he deserves.

The funeral was attended by President Michael D Higgins' aide-de-camp Captain Paul O’Donnell; Minister Mary Mitchell O’Connor, Minister of State for Higher Education; RTÉ's Ryan Tubridy and Nuala Carey.

The funeral was covered by both RTÉ News and Virgin Media News, while Margaret and Brian Boylan were interviewed on The Late Late Show by Ryan Tubridy. When the interview concluded, Kevin Doyle from the National Services sang 'A Parting Glass'.

The segment of the show moved many people.

One person tweeted; "Say what you will about the, that opening segment and rendition of ‘The Parting Glass’ was the epitome of what this country does better than any other and what sets us apart...for the right reasons."

Another tweeted: "We should never forget how hard peoples lives were in the old days. Maybe when we are having a whinge about trivial things these days, we should remember this story tonight. RIP Joseph."

