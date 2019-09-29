Longford Gardaí honoured at awards ceremony

Outstanding bravery, meticulous detective work and long standing service to local law enforcement were top of the agenda last week as a series of awards were handed out to gardaí at a special commendation awards ceremony last week.

Longford Garda Station provided the venue for the distribution of certificates for Excellent Police Work (EPW) to a number of officers who were recognised for going above and beyond the call of duty over the past two years.

Superintendent Jim Delaney said the decision to host such a function and honour the endeavours of rank and file gardaí was a key prerequisite in the body’s drive towards venerating the work of its members.

“There is a lot which goes into it (organisation and selection of awards recipients),” he said.

“Notwithstanding everything else, there has to be excellent police work done and there has been a lot of that done on the streets of Longford and in Ballymahon, Lanesboro and Longford.

“But that work has to be written about. The sergeant then has to write on it as well and then it goes to a Divisional Awards Committee.

“One of the big judging criteria is that something goes above and beyond what we would expect from An Garda Siochana and that is probably the biggest judging criteria as to whether someone does get a commendation or doesn’t.”

He said senior gardaí had worked closely with local firm Turner’s to come up with a fitting design to highlight the positive strides and achievements which have been realised.

“We wanted to provide a certificate that was reflective of the work that was done and reflective of the effort the whole process should signify because it’s only right as an organisation that we value our frontline policing and frontline responders,” he said.

“Gratitude comes in two ways. The first part is to actually acknowledge it and the effort and the second one is to acknowledge it and that’s what we are doing here today.”

Chief Supt Tony Healy was on hand to conduct the formalities, adding it was his desire to see the awards become an occasion held every three months and which would also laud the work of civilian staff members of the organisation.

“It’s not often we get a day like today to celebrate excellent work and I know there is a huge amount of good work going on.”