GMA funding cuts suggestion rejected by Longford councillors

As Cllr PJ Reilly put it, “the gloves were off” when it came to party politics at the recent meeting of Longford County Council.

Following a successful presentation by Head of Finance for Longford County Council John McKeon, Cllr Séamus Butler (FF) made the suggestion that Longford MD receive more General Municipal Area (GMA) funding than its smaller counterparts in Ballymahon and Granard.

“There is one fatal flaw and that’s the difference between the GMAs. Where there were six members in each area in 2018, that was changed and a lot of us suffered,” said Cllr Butler.

“There are now eight members in a larger area of Longford MD and I think the fairest way is to divide the total GMA by 18 and multiply it by the members of each MD.”

Cllr Peggy Nolan (FG) was quick to pack her Longford MD colleague up, stredding that the Longford municipal area starts at the Leitrim border and covers more ground.

But Cathaoirleach of Granard Municipal District Cllr PJ Reilly (FF) was having none of it. “I have to say, the gloves are off when it comes to party politics when you have Seamus Butler here, supported by Cllr Nolan, trying to rob the Granard area,” he said with amusement.

“This happened last year too where he tried to get extra funding for the Longford area. But as chairman of Granard MD, I’d like to bring Cllr Butler and Cllr Nolan out to north Longford and show them the issues that we have out there regarding roads, regarding different issues.

“We have serious issues in north Longford as well, even though we’re down to five councillors. I would not be agreeable for any funding to be taken from the Granard area.”

In south Longford, Cathaoirleach of Ballymahon Municipal District Cllr Pat O’Toole (FF) backed up his north Longford colleague and said that Ballymahon would also not be conceding any of its GMA funding to the central Longford area.

Cllr Colm Murray (FG) of Ballymahon MD and Cllr Paraic Brady (FG) of Granard MD also agreed that GMA funding should remain the same for all three of the municipal districts.

Cathaoirleach of Longford County Council concluded by confirming that GMAs would remain the same and that dicsussions about the issue could be had at the next GMA meeting in October.