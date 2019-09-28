Sisters left embarrassed as night out in Longford goes ‘really wrong’

A court has been told, how a woman, who was found shouting and roaring in the middle of a street in Longford town during the early hours of the morning, had been on a girl's night out which had gone 'really wrong'.

Margaret Ward (20), 23 Palace Crescent, Longford and her sister Shannon Ward (18) 78 Ardnacassa Avenue, Longford both pleaded guilty to two public order charges after both were found in an intoxicated state on St Mel’s Road, Longford on September 1 2019.

Sgt Mark Mahon said gardaí had been on patrol when they spotted the pair seemingly under the influence of alcohol at 2:50am.

He said when officers approached the two women, they became abusive and started “roaring and shouting” on the street.

Sgt Mahon said there was also a considerable number of bystanders watching on before the pair were arrested and brought to Longford Garda Station.

Solicitor Frank Gearty, defending, expressed his dismay at the incident, claiming it had simply been a girl’s night out which had gone “really wrong”.

Mr Gearty said his clients had simply consumed way above what they would normally have and hinted the episode would probably have not occurred had their partners been with them on the night.

He said Shannon Ward was a mother of two children and her sister had only given birth four months previous to the incident.

“She (Margaret) said it was the first time she was drunk since the baby was born,” he informed the court.

“It is very disappointing it happened. They were very intoxicated that night and are highly embarrassed today.

Judge Seamus Hughes was not convinced by the pair’s sincerity and told Mr Gearty his ability to put forward convincing mitigating pleas, despite being impressive, was on this hand a “figment of your imagination”.

A fine of €105 was handed down to both women for a Section 6 charge of engaging in threatening and abusive behaviour in public while an accompanying Section 4 offence of being drunk in public was struck out.

In doing so, Judge Hughes told the pair: “You are getting off light today.”