Man tells Longford judge: 'I am in prison for good behaviour'

A man who failed to pay a fine for a public order related offence in Longford dating back three years ago told a judge last week he was currently behind bars “for good behaviour” and would settle the case when released from custody.

Joe Linnane, Enagh, Croghan, Co Roscommon, was brought before Judge Seamus Hughes over the non payment of a fine which had been issued in September 2016.

Looking down on Mr Linnane last Tuesday, Judge Hughes asked when the fine would be settled.

“When they (prison authorities) let me out,” he said.

Mr Linnane, in custody on separate and unrelated matters, was also asked about his current custodial spell.

“What are you in for?” Judge Hughes asked.

“For good behaviour,” Mr Linnane replied, somewhat tongue in cheek.

With no timeframe given as to when the fine may be settled, Judge Hughes decided to strike out the case.