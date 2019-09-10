Longford gardaí arrest uninsured driver who did u-turn at checkpoint and tested positive for cannabis

Longford Leader Reporter

Reporter:

Longford Leader Reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Longford gardaí arrest uninsured driver who did u-turn at checkpoint and tested positive for cannabis

Longford gardaí arrest uninsured driver who did u-turn at checkpoint and tested positive for cannabis

Longford gardaí have arrested an uninsured driver who did a u-turn at checkpoint and subsequently tested positive for cannabis.

Via their official Twitter account, @GardaTraffic, An Garda Síochána revealed how the Longford Roads Policing Unit stopped a vehicle after it had turned back from a Mandatory Intoxication Testing (MIT) checkpoint in Edgeworthstown. 

They discovered that the driver had no insurance and the driver also tested positive for cannabis.

The driver was arrested for the purpose of giving blood sample, the vehicle was seized and a court appearance will follow at a future date.

Also read: High Court hears 500 Longford workers face temporary lay off owing to beef protest blockade