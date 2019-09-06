Bia Deas celebrates five years of fresh, delicious, home-cooked food in Edgeworthstown

If you're looking for a good hearty lunch, a delicious coffee, a cup of tea and a sweet treat or even an all day breakfast, Bia Deas in Edgeworthstown is definitely the place to go.

Celebrating five years in business, the café serves up fresh, delicious, home- cooked food made with local, top quality produce.

If that doesn't make your mouth water, it's all served with a smile by friendly, personable staff and at reasonable prices too.

Established five years ago by Seamus Gilchriest and his wife, Joan, Bia Deas has been attracting customers from across the county and further afield.

Whether you're just passing through, or have a group or party that needs feeding, Bia Deas is the place to be.

It's great for children, offers takeaway, delivery and catering options, and is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Seamus and Joan would like to thank their excellent staff members, as well as their customers and all of the businesses that have supported them over the past five years.

Located at 2Auburn Place, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford, Bia Deas is open Monday to Friday from 8am to 4pm; Saturday from 8am to 5pm and Sunday from 10am to 5pm.