Longford judge wades in on rising Brexit fears as man tries to pay bail with sterling

A Co Armagh man’s attempts to lodge sterling as part of a court bail bond last week led a judge to joke at ongoing fears linked to Brexit and the declining value of sterling.

Sean Clarke, 17 Canbrook Estate, Besbrook, Newry, Armagh was in attendance at last week’s sitting of Longford District Court to face a long standing charge of criminal damage.

In an alleged offence which took place more than a decade ago, Mr Clarke was charged with damaging a garda patrol car on June 29 2005 at Laverpoint Road, Dundalk, Co Louth.

The court was told a warrant outstanding for Mr Clarke’s arrest had been executed the previous evening by Cavan Gardaí with the accused man being kept in custody overnight.

However, it was when Mr Clarke applied for bail and attempted to hand in £200 as part of his bail bond which caused Judge Conal Gibbons to offer up a light hearted reply to an impasse which is threatening to derail Anglo-Irish relations.

“The court can’t take sterling,” he told Mr Clarke.

“It’s actually dropping in value as you are talking. Hurry up and change it (to Euro) and come back to us.”

Mr Clarke returned a short time later with the required €200 before Judge Gibbons remanded him on bail to appear before Dundalk District Court on September 4.