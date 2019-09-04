UPDATE: Power has been restored in Longford

PREVIOUS STORY

ESB Networks say the estimated restoration time of power in Longford is 'currently unknown'.

The number of customers affected by the fault at Fisherstown is 2,510.

ESB have said, "We apologise for the loss of supply. We are currently working to repair a fault affecting your premises and will restore power as quickly as possible."