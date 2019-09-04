Longford hit by major power outage
Longford has been hit by a major power cut this afternoon.
ESB says there are dealing with a fault in the Longford area.
4,083 customers are understood to be affected by the fault, which according to powercheck.ie, is at Fisherstown.
ESB tweeted: "We are working to repair as quickly as possible. Updates on http://powercheck.ie. Apologies for the inconvenience."
Proper big power cut in Longford Town. I make out most of the town without power @shannonsidenews— Dave Hooper (@davehooperSSNS) September 4, 2019
We have a fault in the #Longford area . We are working to repair as quickly as possible. Updates on https://t.co/VMtxFrW7FY. Apologies for the inconvenience.— ESB Networks (@ESBNetworks) September 4, 2019
Power just gone in Longford town, any idea when it’ll be back? I’m in the middle of cooking dinner @ESBNetworks— Jen (@jen_kirby00) September 4, 2019
Longford town has had a sudden and unexpected power outage. Electricity in homes and businesses throughout the town have been left without power since approximately 3pm. ESB are working to resolve the issue #longford #esb #poweroutage— Jessica Thompson (@jessicadotie) September 4, 2019
