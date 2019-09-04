Longford hit by major power outage

Longford Leader Reporter

Longford has been hit by a major power cut this afternoon.

ESB says there are dealing with a fault in the Longford area.

4,083 customers are understood to be affected by the fault, which according to powercheck.ie, is at Fisherstown. 

ESB tweeted: "We are working to repair as quickly as possible. Updates on http://powercheck.ie. Apologies for the inconvenience."