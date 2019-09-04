Longford hit by major power outage

Longford has been hit by a major power cut this afternoon.

ESB says there are dealing with a fault in the Longford area.

4,083 customers are understood to be affected by the fault, which according to powercheck.ie, is at Fisherstown.

ESB tweeted: "We are working to repair as quickly as possible. Updates on http://powercheck.ie. Apologies for the inconvenience."

Proper big power cut in Longford Town. I make out most of the town without power @shannonsidenews — Dave Hooper (@davehooperSSNS) September 4, 2019

We have a fault in the #Longford area . We are working to repair as quickly as possible. Updates on https://t.co/VMtxFrW7FY. Apologies for the inconvenience. — ESB Networks (@ESBNetworks) September 4, 2019

Power just gone in Longford town, any idea when it’ll be back? I’m in the middle of cooking dinner @ESBNetworks September 4, 2019