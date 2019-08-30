Longford Greyhound Stadium to recommence full racing schedule in September

Longford Greyhound Stadium has announced that it will remain open, thanks to contributions to the Track Supporters fund to keep Longford racing.

On their Facebook page today, those running the stadium sincerely thanked all those who contributed to the fund: "We would also like to thank the organising committee who have done great work, owners, trainers, the general public and the businesses of Longford who have shown that the Longford track has a great resolve.

"We are happy to announce that the works to the track are scheduled to be completed on the 21st of September on which we are planning to recommence a full racing and trial schedule. A word of thanks to Longford Fire Dept who have been very helpful throughout, to our local councillors, to Howard Wallace the landlord who continues to support us, and the IGB for their continued support."

The news has been well-received by the people around the county and further afield, many of whom have already commented on the Facebook announcement.

