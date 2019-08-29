Dublin man remanded over burglary and handling stolen property

A man charged with carrying out a burglary and handling stolen property has been remanded in custody by Judge Conal Gibbons.

Patrick Maughan, Bay 24 St Margaret’s Park, Ballymun, Dublin 11 was charged after an incident at Tudenham, Mullingar, Co Westmeath on July 14 2019.

His solicitor Trish Cronin said a plea of guilty had already been indicated by her client in the hope the charges before the court would be disposed of as soon as possible.

Ms Cronin said she did inform Mr Maughan that last Monday’s court in Longford was a “vacation sitting” however, and that the case would more than likely be adjourned for the time being.

Judge Gibbons asked whether there was a question mark hanging over jurisdiction due to the nature of the charges.

Sgt Mark Mahon said the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had given consent to summary disposal, meaning the case could be heard at District Court level.

The court also heard a guilty plea had been entered on August 2 with the case being initially put back to August 9.

On consent, Mr Maughan has his period in custody extended to next Thursday (September 5) at Mullingar District Court.

Judge Gibbons added it would be decided at that court whether jurisdiction would be accepted with the other alternative allowing for the case to be heard at its higher Circuit Court equivalent.