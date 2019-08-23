Young Longford man has died in New York

A young man, understood to be from Longford, has died in New York.

The 22-year-old was found unconscious and unresponsive outside a building on Gates Avenue in Brooklyn by NYPD officers responding to a 911 call.

He was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

The NYPD said it appears the death was accidental and it's understood the man may have fallen from a building.

He is believed to have spent the summer studying in Canada before travelling to New York.

The Department of Foreign Affairs is providing consular assistance to the man's family.