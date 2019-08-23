Reilly in safety appeal over one of Co Longford's most 'dangerous' junctions

Local authority roads officials are facing renewed calls to carry out urgent and substantive safety works at one of the county's most dangerous junctions.

Cllr PJ Reilly issued an appeal for road realignment works to be undertaken at Purth crossroads in north Longford.

Speaking at a recent Granard MD meeting Cllr Reilly said the changes were imperative given the high volume of traffic accidents at the crossroads in recent times.

The Fianna Fáil local politician also dismissed inferences for a low cost safety scheme, insisting the suggested works did not go far enough.