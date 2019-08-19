Ballymahon doctor Laura Noonan closes down her GP practice

Ballymahon doctor Laura Noonan has informed the HSE that she will close her south Longford practice as well as the satellite service in Ballymore.

The HSE has confirmed that it is hoping to fill the vacancy for a GP in Ballymahon as soon as possible.

Dr Noonan, who took over the practice in August 2016, has been battling a serious illness, which has seen her in and out of hospitals here in Ireland and also in Moscow, Russia.

Dr Noonan has been battling her illness since her daughter, Freya, was six weeks old. She's now seven years old.

Two years ago, a GoFundMe page was set up to raise funds needed for Laura to travel to Russia to receive treatment. The fundraiser reached and surpassed its target within days.

Laura updates her Facebook page regularly at Laura's Russian Lifeline.

The HSE has placed advertisements for Dr Noonan's replacement and hopes to have a GP in south Longford as soon as possible.

