Longford group appeals for return of missing defibrillator

A defibrillator belonging to the Cullyfad Defibrillator Group is missing.

It was situated at Corboy cross approximately 1km from the N4.

The defibrillator was removed from its box on Wednesday, August 14 between 2pm and 5.30pm and has not being returned.

Noel Conway, Chairperson Cullyfad Defibrillator Group, said: "We are asking all people in the local area to report anything they observed and check their properties."

Granard Gardaí have being informed.