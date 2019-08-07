Local politicians show support to Beef Plan protests

Local politicians, including Deputy Peter Burke, today (August 7) attended the beef plan protest at Kepak Kilbeggan to show solidarity with the farmers who have maintained a protest at the plant for the last number of days.

Burke, who runs a small suckler farm with his father Peter Snr in Clonmore, Mullingar, was accompanied with Cllr Paul Ross and Cllr Tom Farrell, who operate farms at Legan, Co. Longford and Walderstown, Co. Westmeath respectively.

Speaking in Kilbeggan, Burke said he stands with the beef farmers at this critical juncture: “Coming from a small suckler farm myself, I understand the issues facing beef farmers at present and the huge pressure they are under.

I listened to all farmers present and will be relaying their concerns directly back to the Taoiseach and the Minister for Agriculture”.

