Longford Dog Control Services had a deficit of €80k in 2018

Longford Dog Control Services suffered a deficit of €80,808, last year according to figures listed in the Local Authority Control of Dogs Statistics for 2018, which were released recently by the Department of Rural and Community Development.

The latest figures show that Longford Dog Control Services had a total expenditure of €106,024 in 2018, but only generated an income of €25,216 via dog licences and other income.

The deficit of €80,808 was picked up by Longford County Council.

These figures come with little surprise as the number of dog licences issued in county Longford continues to decrease, with only 1,189 individual licences issued last year, compared to 1,200 issued in 2017.

There has been a steady decline in licences issued in the county since 2011 when a total of 1,985 licences were issued - the largest figure recorded in the past 18 years.

Last year, Longford Dog Control Services issued an average of 2.91 individual licences per 100 persons in the county.

There were eight lifetime licences issued in 2018. There have been no general dog licences issued in Longford since 2010, when two were issued.

The latest figures have revealed that 307 stray or unwanted dogs (including lurchers) passed through Longford Dog Pound in 2018, but there were no unwanted or stray greyhounds (ie those bearing ear identification tattoos).

A total of 273 strays entered the pound and 34 were surrendered by their owners. No dogs were seized.

Of that number, 217 dogs were transferred to dog welfare groups, 13 were reclaimed by their owners and 64 were fortunate enough to be rehomed, bringing the total number of dogs with homes to 77.

Unfortunately, 16 dogs died while in the care of Longford Dog Pound - three died of natural causes and 13 dogs had to be euthanised.

Only five dogs were on hand in Longford Dog Pound by December 31, 2018.

Longford Dog Control Services always has dogs in the pound looking for forever homes and there are a number of beautiful pooches looking for new families in Longford right now.

For further information, call 086 1733 838 or find @LDCSIreland on Facebook.

