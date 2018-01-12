'No healthy dog is ever put down' says Longford dog warden

'Don't be afraid of the dog warden or the dog pound' was the message from Longford county dog warden, Hilary Robinson, last week, writes Jessica Thompson.

There's a common misconception that the local dog pound is a terrible place, and that dogs that end up there are put to sleep.

But, said Hilary, that isn't the case at all.

“We’re here to help, and the dog pound isn’t a terrible place like so many people believe. We take every case individually and we look after every dog.

“Most importantly, no healthy dog is ever put to sleep,” she added.

“We rehome them from the pound and any dog over a year old is spayed and neutered and that’s funded by Hungry Horse Outside.”

These comments come soon after a beautiful Japanese Akita was found in an appalling state on the streets of Ballymahon last week.

The dog was brought into Supervalu in Ballymahon and looked after there until someone from Hungry Horse Outside could take it away.

“He was found in really bad condition. He was just skin and bone. He just turned up on the streets in terrible condition as they so often do,” said Hilary, stressing that this is by no means a standalone incident.

“Yesterday alone I took in six dogs. I took in 400 dogs last year - just in Longford.”

But, she stresses, these dogs are all well looked after in the pound, with Christmas day seeing over 50 people calling out to walk the dogs and give them treats.

As for the Japanese Akita: “I already have a place secured for him with Dog's Trust,” Hilary confirmed.

Read next: Longford IFA says dog owners need to take responsibility for their pets