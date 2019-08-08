Longford celebrity chef Gary O'Hanlon takes up new role in France

Former Viewmount House chef, Gary O'Hanlan has taken up a new role as Executive Head Chef at Chateau du Coudreceau in Loury, Frances.

The celebrity chef will remain based in Granard but is excited to be starting on this next adventure.

