An Bord Pleanála delay decision on controversial Longford wind farm plan until September

The No to Derryadd Windfarm Group has expressed surprise at An Bord Pleanála delaying its decision on the wind farm until the end of September.

An Bord Pleanala was due to make a decision on Bord na Móna's controversial wind farm plan for south Longford by today, following an oral hearing three weeks ago which was extended from one day to three.

The delay has caused confusion to those opposing the wind farm, as no further information was to be considered after the hearing.

Read more: Longford wind farm opposition come out fighting