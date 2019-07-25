Roadworks to be carried out on the N4 Longford to Edgeworthstown road

Longford County Council wishes to update you on upcoming works on the N4 Longford to Edgeworthstown Road at Cooleeny.

Works are due to start on the 29th July and will continue until the 23rd September.

The extent of the works is from approximately 50m west of the Padraic Colum Roundabout (Glennons Roundabout) to 300m east of Fallons Hardware

The Road will remain open throughout with traffic management including a Special Speed Limit in place.

Initially works will be during daytime. This work will be in localised areas where traffic disruption will not be excessive.

The main resurfacing works on the N4, is scheduled to be carried out at night time to minimise traffic disruption.

Details of the programme of works are as follows:

Phase 1

From 29/07/2019 to 16/08/2019

Day time works at Glennon’s roundabout and at Fallon’s Hardware - 8am to 6pm - Traffic Management will be in place and delays can be expected.

Works will not be taking place on the bank holiday weekend on Friday 2nd Aug or Monday 5th Aug.

For other daytime works on Fridays, the Contractor will be off the road by 1pm.

Phase 2

From 19/08/2019 to 06/09/2019

Night time works will commence from the 19/08/2019 for all resurfacing works - 7pm to 3am - for approximately 3 weeks – Traffic Management will be in place.

Phase 3

From 09/09/2019 to 20/09/2019

The final 2 weeks of works will be normal daytime working hours 8am to 6pm (off the road at 1pm on Friday) Traffic Management will be in place and some delays can be expected.

This is the most accurate timeframe we can provide at this time as all works are subject to weather and progress of the works.