Longford calling on people to stop and explore the Hidden Heartlands

New pop-up signs have appeared in Clondra Harbour, Longford, encouraging people to take the time to stop and explore the beauty of their surroundings.



With so many people now seeking immersive and unique outdoor experiences to recharge and replenish from their hectic lifestyles, Longford is inviting people to break from routine and take a moment to stop, look, listen and enjoy all Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands has to offer with the launch of new signage which popped up overnight in nine key locations, including Clondra.



Fáilte Ireland launched their latest brand, Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands in 2018, and now to reinforce this brand and put it firmly on the map, they are putting a number of installations, located at some of the region’s most beautiful and scenic destinations in Longford, Cavan, Leitrim, Roscommon, Westmeath, Clare, Galway, Tipperary and Offaly. The signs are a fun reminder to slow down and take a moment to appreciate the beauty and tranquillity of the region, showcasing some of Ireland’s best kept secrets!

At the very heart of Ireland, the region offers the perfect escape for those seeking hidden gems and active breaks in nature. Uncover a blend of land and water trails, undiscovered spots and beautiful landscapes, in one of the most surprising and unspoilt parts of Ireland, which is only 2 hours from main cities.



Longford has plenty to offer, from outdoor sporting activities to canoeing and leisurely canal cruising. Spend some time on The Royal Canal Way, a 140km walking and cycling corridor from Dublin to Clondra in Longford.



This is a wonderful off-road trail that meanders along the bank of the Royal Canal right up to the River Shannon. En route, why not visit the Corlea Trackway Visitor Centre to see an actual Iron Age trackway built in the year 148 B.C. – the largest of its kind in Europe.



There is plenty to do and see throughout Longford on the Hidden Heartlands trail, now all that is left now is to getup, get out and explore!

