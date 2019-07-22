GALLERY| Clondra welcomes the Ray D'Arcy show

The people of Longford welcomed the Ray D'Arcy show late last week, as part of RTÉ radio one's Hidden Heartlands promotional tour.

Broadcasting live from Richmond Harbour, on Wednesday, July 10, Ray interviewed Aslan before their stellar performance at Longford summer festival and many other local characters.

One such character was Michelle O'Shaughnessy, who runs her own Scottish Highland herd in Ballinalee. Michelle was interviewed about the new arrival on her farm, with Ray hoping they could name the calf.

A great day was had all round by all in attendance, in what was a fantastic promotion of Longford as a tourist hotspot.

Pictures - PJ Browne