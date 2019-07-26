Edgeworthstown man fined for refusing to wear high vis jacket

Gardaí had to cut short a checkpoint along one of Longford’s busiest roads earlier this year because of the dangers posed by a pedestrian out walking who was wearing dark clothes and who turned down the offer of wearing a high vis jacket.

Brian Kenny, Cullyvore, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford was charged with failing to exercise appropriate care and take all reasonable precautions in order to avoid causing danger to traffic and other pedestrians at Tinnyarr, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford.

The incident, along the main N55, occurred shortly after 5:30pm on January 9 2019 when gardaí were carrying out a checkpoint.

It was alleged Mr Kenny, at around that point, ventured out walking along the busy route wearing dark trousers and a jumper but with no high vis jacket or other bright paraphernalia which would identify him as a pedestrian.

The court heard how gardaí spent several minutes talking to Mr Kenny and even offered him a high vis jacket for his and other road users’ safety.

“He said he didn’t like them (high vis jackets) because he didn’t like the bright colours,” said prosecuting Garda Healy.

This, after, he had in fact been given a high vis jacket the previous evening by Garda Martin McGowan.

Garda Healy said due to the worsening light, rainy conditions and the fact Mr Kenny was intent on continuing his journey without a high vis jacket, a decision was taken to stand down the checkpoint.

In defence, solicitor Ainé Gordon said her client very much regretted what had unfolded on the evening of the incident and insisted it would not happen again.

She said Mr Kenny was unemployed and was someone who had no previous convictions and had never been inside a courtroom before.

Judge Hughes issued a €200 fine to Mr Kenny and gave him three months to pay.

As he did so, he heaped praise on gardaí for the way they acted on the day of the incident.

“I would have to commend the Gardaí for doing what they did,” he said, addressing Mr Kenny directly.

“They are to be highly commended for the level of care they showed towards you.”