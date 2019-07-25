Longford judge warns man after no insurance driving charge

A Slovakian man living in Longford who was disqualified from driving when gardaí stopped him in Longford town last December has been fined €250.

Ludovit Makuna, 5 Camlin Mews, Longford should not have been at the wheel when he was pulled in at Camlin Mews, Longford on December 14 2018.

Last week’s District Court sitting was told that was because he clocked up 12 penalty points resulting in a six month driving ban.

Those penalties came as a result of Mr Makuna being found without a seatbelt on three occasions along with two offences for speeding and holding a mobile phone respectively.

Defending, Ainé Gordon said Mr Makuna had since remedied his driving affairs and was looking to accept his fate and move on.

“He does have insurance now but he obviously didn’t have any at the time because he was disqualified,” she said.

Ms Gordon added Mr Makuna was resident in Ireland for 12 years and married with two children.

“He was working at the time but is on social welfare now,” Ms Gordon said.

Judge Seamus Hughes said despite Mr Makuna being a disqualified driver at the time of the incident, he would be treating him as a “first offender”.

As such, he fined the Sloakian national €250 for no insurance before telling Ms Gordon: “If he is caught again (with no insurance) he will be off the road for four years.”