Will Ballymahon girl Maura Higgins and her Love Island partner Curtis make it to the finale?

The end is in sight for Love Island, and Maura and Curtis are really connecting after their date on Sunday night's episode brought them even closer.

The couple have been having a passionate relationship over the last couple of weeks after Maura's admission that she had fancied him from the start.

And Maura's mother, Sharon, has even expressed her approval of Curtis, commenting in national media that he's welcome for a cup of tea and a bun in Longford any time.

The finale of Love Island is due to air at 9pm on Monday, July 29, next. Will Maura and Curtis stay in it to the bitter end? Are they in with a chance of winning?

The finale will be screened in a number of venues across the country on Monday night, including Skelly's Bar in Maura's home town of Ballymahon.

