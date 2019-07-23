The team of Ulster Bank Longford raise €1,000 for St Christopher's Services

Customers and colleagues in Ulster Bank’s Longford branch have raised over €1,000 for charity as part of the bank’s annual fundraising campaign known as ‘Do Good, Feel Good’.

This year’s activities saw colleagues hop on the saddle for a stationary bike ride outside the branch on Main Street with those taking part donning colourful wigs and peddling with a purpose. Music and balloons helped add to the fun atmosphere. Colleagues also popped on an apron and did their best Mary Berry impressions for a branch bake sale, organised a quiz and sold tickets for a raffle featuring prizes donated by generous local businesses.

Also read: She will not be moved - Longford teen calls for climate change action

All of the funds raised will go to support St Christopher’s Services in Longford town, a charity founded by parents and friends of people with intellectual difficulties, which provides a comprehensive support service to those who need it.

Commenting, Ulster Bank’s Longford Branch Manager, Niamh Donlon said: “We are thrilled to have been able to raise this money for St Christopher’s, which is a wonderful charity that does a lot of work in the community and is close to so many people’s hearts locally.

“I want to thank all of our customers who gave so generously, as well as my colleagues in Ulster Bank Longford, who put so much time, energy and effort into making this year’s fundraiser such a success.”

Also read: 'Build Brand Longford' event explores how to strengthen Longford as tourism hub

Commenting, the CEO of St Christopher’s Services, Derek Scanlon, said: “We provide an important community service, based on individual needs which enable service users to reach their full potential – and we need all the help and finance we can get to continue developing the charity into the future.

“I want to thank all the colleagues and customers in Ulster Bank Longford for their generous support this year. Our service users thank you from the bottom of their hearts.”

Including the Longford fundraiser, this year’s ‘Do Good, Feel Good’ initiative sees Ulster Bank branches around Ireland come together and raise money for a registered charity or charities of their choice.

During June, the bank makes it easier for colleagues to fundraise and give back to the causes they care about, with a range of bank-organised challenge events, from walks and runs to bake sales across different locations.

Also read: Longford Leader Editorial - 'We need to make time for others'