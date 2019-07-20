Longford men charged with assaulting each other withdraw complaints

Two Longford men who were charged with assaulting each other last year have been cleared of any wrongdoing after both withdrew their complaints.

Joe Campbell, 8 Great Water Street, Longford and Abol Fasl Khorramagah, 16 Clonguish Court, Newtownforbes, Longford were prosecuted by the State following an incident at Great Water Street, Longford on June 6 last year.

When the case was called last Tuesday, however, it soon became apparent that both men wanted to withdraw their statements of complaint.

In the witness box, Mr Campbell described the episode as a “regrettable event” and was not under any pressure to retract his original statement.

“We were neighbours and we fell out over five minutes,” he said.

“He doesn’t look in my direction and I don’t look in his direction.”

Mr Fasl Khorramagah followed suit and said he wished to do likewise and not proceed with any charge against Mr Campbell.

Judge Erin McKiernan struck out both charges as a consequence.