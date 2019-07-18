Visitor numbers to Longford tourist hotspot show marked increase

Visitor numbers to Corlea Trackway Visitor Centre in Kenagh have increased significantly according to statistics published for the OPW’s heritage sites last week.

In 2018, the total recorded visits to Corlea was 7,750 and this is an increase of 2,419 on the 2015 figure of 5,331.

Minister of State Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran TD said “These figures clearly indicate that there is an enormous interest in Heritage tourism and that an increasing number of tourists and domestic visitors regard Ireland’s Heritage sites and Corlea as great places to visit.”