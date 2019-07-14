Gardaí investigating death of participant during Westmeath motor cycle road racing event

Gardaí are investigating the death of a participant during the Walderstown motor cycle road racing event in Co Westmeath.

At approximately 11.30am a 34 year old man from Northern Ireland was seriously injured when his motor cycle was involved in a crash during a race at Walderstown.

He was treated at the scene before being airlifted to the Mater Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The event has been abandoned and Garda forensic collision investigators are examining the crash site.

Enquiries are ongoing, the Coroner has been notified and post-mortem examination will we arranged.

A file will be prepared in accordance with the Coroners Act.

