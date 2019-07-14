Longford woman put off the road

A Longford woman who was charged with no insurance following an incident in the county town last year has been convicted and fined.

Una Flynn, 66 Farneyhoogan, Longford was issued with a €300 fine and disqualified from driving for two years by Judge John Cheetle.

Sgt Mark Mahon said gardaí stopped Ms Flynn at 11:30am while at the wheel of a black mini cooper.

He said gardaí requested Ms Flynn to either produce her relevant driving documents there and then or at a garda station within ten days.

This, however, was not followed through on, he said.

Ms Flynn, who was not in attendance at last week’s District Court sitting had no previous convictions up until the incident, added Sgt Mahon.

Judge Cheetle signed off on matters by banning Ms Flynn from driving for two years for the Section 56 no insurance charge and fined her €300.