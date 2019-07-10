Woman on 12 month probation for assault of three Longford gardaí

A Dublin woman who assaulted three gardaí during an altercation at Longford Train Station earlier this year has been told to keep clear of trouble over the next 12 months.

Ciara O’Riordan (43) 5 Kingston Hall, Grange Road, Sandyford, Dublin 18 appeared at last week’s District Court sitting before Judge John Cheetle charged with three further public order offences arising from the same incident. Ms O’Riordan, who was in custody when she was brought before the court, was represented by defence solicitor John Quinn.

He told the court his client had already proffered a guilty plea to all matters, adding that a comprehensive probation report had been compiled on Ms O’Riordan. Mr Quinn said the upshot of that report had suggested his client be placed under a probation supervision bond, subject to a number of conditions.

He also contended the assault charges on three serving members of the gardaí were not as serious as perhaps first appeared.

“I am not minimising the effect it had on the members but I think they were on the lesser side and were more abusive,” he claimed.

Mr Quinn revealed Ms O’Riordan was also attempting to deal with a recent “traumatic incident” in which shots had been fired in her apartment. Ms O’Riordan, who had stood silently beside her solicitor throughout the brief hearing, suddenly spoke out by claiming she had been called a “knacker, prostitute and a whore” during the course of her arrest.

“I had to leave my apartment three weeks ago,” she said, referring to the shooting incident.

“I was due in the CCJ (Courts of Criminal Justice) and that was the reason I couldn’t attend the court.”

Judge Cheetle signed off on the case by ordering Ms O’Riordan to abide by a 12 month probation supervision bond.

