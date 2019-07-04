Investigations underway into sudden death of Roscommon farmer 

Gardaí and the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) have launched an investigation into the sudden death of a man on a farm in Co. Roscommon.

Garda confirmed to the Leader that the man, who was aged in his 50’s, died at some stage between Monday, July 1 and Wednesday, July 3, on a farm in the Killeglan area of Taughmaconnell, Co Roscommon.

The discovery of the man's body, which was found in an area storing bales, was reported to gardaí on Wednesday, July 3. The man’s remains have been taken to Galway University Hospital for a post mortem, the results of which will determine the course of the garda investigation.

The HSA commented, “We are aware of the discovery in Roscommon and we are currently investigating the incident.”

