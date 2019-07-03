Farmer injured by cattle on Midlands farm

A woman in her late 60s was airlifted to hospital on Monday after she was injured by cattle on a farm in Laois.

The Irish Farmers Journal is reporting that the incident occurred on a farm in Mountrath at approximately 1pm on Monday.

Gardaí were called to the scene. It is believed that the woman’s injuries are not life-threatening.

The Farmers Journal said that the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) had confirmed to them that it is aware of an incident involving livestock and an inspector is currently investigating.

‘For many rural dwellers in the area it’s their main social event’, Bernie Whyte