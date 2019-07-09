Longford man helps land prestigious award

Leeds based JM Construction (Leeds) Ltd, which has Longford man, John Mulleady, at the helm, has won a prestigious building industry award for its residential conversion of the former Hunslet and Victoria flax spinning mills.

JM Construction received the award for ‘Best Change of Use of an Existing Building or Conversion’ at the Local Authority Building Control (LABC) West Yorkshire Building Excellence Awards for the company’s Victoria Riverside development in Hunslet.

The prominent Grade II and Grade II* Listed buildings which date back to 1842 have stood empty since the early 1970’s and were close to demolition before JM Construction embarked on this ambitious £50M redevelopment project.

John Mulleady, Managing Director of JM Construction, commented: “I am delighted that the hard work of the entire team, including our professional services suppliers, has been recognised by the winning of this award.

“I would like to particularly thank both Leeds and Bradford Local Authorities and English Heritage who worked tirelessly to make our plans a reality.

“It has been a privilege to have the opportunity to breathe new life into such iconic buildings and create distinctive and characterful homes.”

A spokesperson for the judges added: “The finished buildings are a credit to all concerned and should be applauded and recognised accordingly.”

On completion the full scheme will extend to approximately 350 apartments including spectacular roof top penthouses and a convenience store. The first phase, comprising of 85 apartments, has already sold out.

The architects for the development are Bradford based Beckwith Design Associates Limited. Meanwhile Kevin Halliday of JM Construction was among the winners in the category ‘LABC Residential Construction Professional of the Year’.

The LABC awards recognise the best in quality, standards, technical innovations and sustainable designs at a local level. They also take into account the working relationship between the developer and contractors and local authority building control.

