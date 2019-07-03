Longford car dealer and staff member to face trial over stolen vehicles probe

A north Longford businessman has appeared charged with forgery, possession of over €50,000 worth of stolen vehicles and criminal damage.

John Alex Kane (55), of Cartron, Granard was brought before a recent sitting of Longford District Court charged with eight counts relating to offences between January and April last year.

They include the possession of a New Holland and John Deere tractor as well as a Toyota Hilux jeep, all three of which were reported stolen and valued at an overall €57,750.

He was further charged with criminal damage of the jeep, attempting to induce the sale of the John Deere tractor and producing false documentation.

Garda Brendan Lynn gave evidence of having arrested Mr Kane at 8:38am on June 21 at Granard Garda Station before later charging the accused.

He said Mr Kane made no reply after caution when the charges were put to him.

He said the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had given the go-ahead for Mr Kane to be sent forward for trial to the Circuit Criminal Court.

Under questioning from Judge Seamus Hughes, Garda Lynn said gardaí commenced an investigation in August 2017 after a complaint had been received in connection to claims a number of vehicles had been registered in the name of a Portuguese national.

When the complaint was lodged, gardaí carried out enquiries at a property known as Rathcronan Motors Ltd.

He said it would be alleged that during a follow up search a vehicle was recovered which had been stolen in Wexford 15 days previously and was in the process of being ‘cloned’ or having its chassis number removed.

Documentation was also seized, he added, and two tractors which were believed to have been stolen, one of which allegedly came from the UK, were also recovered.

He said the three month investigation by gardaí also included the force’s Stolen Vehicle Unit in Dublin.

A staff member at the Granard motor dealers, Tomasz Zieba (22) 141 Swan Lake Drive, Loch Gowna, Co Cavan also appeared charged in connection with the investigation.

Like Mr Kane, he was charged with possession of stolen property, deception and forgery.

Garda Lynn said a Book of Evidence in relation to both defendants would not be ready until July 19 and, as such, the prosecution were not objecting to bail subject to a number of conditions.

They included orders that both men sign reside at their respective addresses, sign on three times weekly at Granard Garda Station and have no contact with any witnesses in the case.

The pair had also surrendered their passports and were directed by Judge Hughes not to apply for a duplicate one in the interim.

They were similarly told to provide a mobile phone number and remain contactable.

The case was adjourned until July 19 2019.