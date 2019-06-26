Longford Looker Maura 6/4 to be Dumped by Tom

It has been a rocky road for models Maura and Tom to say the least with the good-looking man from Leeds eventually winning the Irish talent around after that awkward hideaway comment. But the super fit beau has opened up to Jordan revealing his doubts about Maura and that she doesn’t tick all his boxes, along with the fact she makes him cringe.

Moments after he confided in Jordan about Maura, he shared a bed with her with some passionate kisses exchanged. The public have now labelled the handsome 28-year old as a snake who is not good enough for the grid girl.

Should a new girl arrive in the villa, Tom is a prime candidate to have his head turned. BoyleSports make it a 6/4 chance that he will dump the beautiful Maura for another islander, but he is also the favourite to leave the villa next at 6/5 with Danny Williams the second favourite at 15/8.

Read also: That's a-Maura! Ballymahon girl couples up with Hunky Tom Walker on Love Island

Things are heating up meanwhile between Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury with the 20-year old social media influencer showing her jealously all over again because boxer Tommy spends a lot of time with surfer girl Lucie. The latest challenge sees the contestants find out what fans of the show have been saying about them on social media which has left Tommy doubting whether Molly-Mae is just in the villa for the share of the £50,000 with some public views claiming she is playing a game.

Tommy and Lucie are 20/1 to get together and win the show, while the favourites Amber and Michael have drifted out to Even money from 8-11.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “The drama continues in the Love Island villa with Tommy starting to doubt Molly-Mae and Tom admitting Maura makes him cringe. We think Tom and Maura’s dating days could be doomed with 6/4 that Tom will dump the bubbly Irish girl. Tommy and Lucie are still in with a chance after Lucie admitted that she wouldn’t rule things out with Tommy and they are now 20/1 to hook up and become the winning couple”.

Read also: Is Ballymahon girl Maura's relationship with Tom on the rocks already?

Love Island - Winning Couple

1/1 Michael Griffiths & Amber Gill

2/1 Tommy Fury & Molly-Mae Hague

13-2 Curtis Pritchard & Amy Hart

12/1 Danny Williams & Arabella Chi

20/1 Tommy Fury & Lucie Donlan

20/1 Jordan Hames & Anna Vikali

25/1 bar

This content is brought to you by Ward's Pharmacy & Ward's Urban Day Spa