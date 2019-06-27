No foul play behind Longford house fire, gardaí confirm

Gardaí are satisfied no foul play was behind a house fire in Longford town last week which caused extensive damage to a two storey property in one of the county town's oldest residential estates.

The residence, located in the Teffia Park area of town, reportedly caught fire at around 7pm last Thursday evening.

Emergency services from Longford Fire Station were on the scene within minutes and managed to bring the blaze quickly under control.

That, however, didn't stop significant smoke and fire damage being caused to the house as a number of locals and neighbours watched on just yards away.

Images and videos of fire engines racing to the scene were posted on various social media channels soon afterwards as smoke billowed into the evening sky.

Gardaí have, however, confirmed the fire started accidently and is not subject to any official investigation.

Separately, gardaí are investigating the theft of a ride on lawnmower and chainsaw from a house in the greater Ballymahon area last week.

It's understood raiders made off with both items after breaking into a shed sometime between last Wednesday (June 19) and Friday (June 21).

Anyone with information in relation to the latter incident is asked to contact Longford Garda Station at (043) 3350570.

