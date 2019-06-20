Breaking: Emergency services at scene of Longford house fire

An investigation is underway this evening after a blaze broke out at a house in Longford town.

Emergency services are still tending to the scene of the fire which engulfed a two storey dwelling in the Teffia Park area of town at around 7pm.

Fire units from Longford Fire Station arrived at the scene within minutes of the alarm being raised amid reports of a small explosion and breaking glass at the rear of the property.

It's believed extensive damage has been caused to the house as investigators now turn their attention to what may have caused the blaze.







